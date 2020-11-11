JS-02 Govt paves way to separation of judiciary: Anisul Huq

ZCZC
JS-02
ANISUL-BANGABANDHU-JUDICIARY
Govt paves way to separation of judiciary: Anisul Huq
SANGSAD BHABAN, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary
Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the present government has
paved the way to implement the separation of judiciary in line with
the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
“After taking office in 2009, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had taken
all necessary steps for separation of judiciary which ensured the
people’s right to get justice”, he told the general discussion on
Bangabandhu formally brought by leader of the House Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina under section 147 of the rules of procedure in the
Jatiya Sangsad here.
Bangabandhu had deep confidence in rule of law and that’s why he had
included the freedom of judiciary in the constitution, he said, adding
that Bangabandhu also included the separation of judiciary in the
article 22 of the constitution to ensure fair trial.
In the article 94/4 of the constitution, Bangabandhu also had
ensured freedom of the chief justice and other Supreme Court judges.
But after assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15 in 1975, Huq
said, the freedom and separation of judiciary remained merely as
dream.
To materialize Bangabandhu’s dream, he said, the government led by
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina constructed 12-storey foundation
buildings for chief judicial magistrates throughout the country at a
cost of Taka 2,466 crore, extension of sessions and district judge
courts at a cost of Taka 163 crore, hundred percent raising of
remunerations for the judges and gave them 371 vehicles.
Earlier, the separation of judiciary had been taken place on
November 11 in 2000 in line with the Majdar Hossen case, but
separation was not effective due to lack of infrastructure facilities.
BSS/OG/MRU/2213hrs