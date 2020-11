DHAKA, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) President and Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the

death of Narayanganj city unit of AL Vice-President and Freedom

Frightener Gopinath Das.

In a condolence message, the premier prayed for salvation of the

departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Gopinath Das died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital

here today at the age of 69.