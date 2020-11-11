BSS-55 Govt appoints two new directors at Shilpakala

ZCZC

Govt appoints two new directors at Shilpakala

BSS, Nov 11, 2020 ( BSS) – The government has appointed two cultural personalities as directors in Shilpakala Academy for the next three years on contract basis.

Sayeda Mahbuba Karim and Afsana Karim are the new directors of Shilpakala Academy, according to a circular issued by the Public Administration Ministry today.

At present, Cultural personality Liaquat Ali Lucky is the Director General of Shilpakala Academy.

