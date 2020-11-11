Govt to inspect approved, unapproved pvt hospitals

DHAKA, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) -The government has decided to start inspecting approved and unapproved private hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country to make them accountable for ensuring better healthcare services, Secretary of Health Service Division Md Abdul Mannan told BSS today.

“It is now urgent to oversee overall treatment facilities of private-run hospitals and diagnostic centers to bring a discipline in the health sector,” he added.

The inspection drives are likely to begin this month or at the beginning of next month, Mannan said, adding, “We will conduct inspection drives for both approved and unapproved private hospitals in an urgent basis to establish better medical system in the country.”

The health ministry sources said all relevant organizations under the health ministry will work together for removing any malpractices from the health sector. The government will show zero tolerance against those hospitals, which have no approval from organizations concerned of the health ministry, they added.