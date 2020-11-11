BSS-31 JL celebrates its 48th founding anniversary in Rangpur

ZCZC

JL celebrates its 48th founding anniversary in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – The district and city units of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League (AJL) celebrated its 48th founding anniversary today with a solid pledge for building a developed ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu.

District and city units of AJL chalked out colourful programs separately to celebrate the day following health safety guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The programs included hoisting of organisational and national flags, placing wreaths on the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Square and portrait of AJL founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and tree plantation.

District and city units of AJL leaders brought out separate colorful jubilant procession on the city streets.

After placing wreaths at the mural of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Square, the district unit of AJL organised a discussion meeting.

Presided over by its Joint-Convener Laksmin Chandra Das and moderated by Joint-convener Kamruzzaman Shahin.

Member of district AJL Dizel Ahmed, Acting President of district Chhatra League Suman Sarker and AJL leader Saikat Hossain Saikat addressed.

Similarly, the city unit of AJL organised another discussion there presided by its President Sirajum Munir Basher and moderated by its General Secretary Murad Hossain.

President of the city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi and its General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal spoke.

The speakers vowed to further strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to accelerate the pace of massive developments for building a ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu through selflessly serving common people.

Tushar Kanti Mandal urged AJL activists to work united way and ensure smooth continuation of massive developments to build a middle income country by 2021 and a developed Bangladesh by 2041.

Shafiur Rahman urged AJL activists to become aware of the conspiracies being hatched by the defeated anti-liberation forces for continuation of national progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

