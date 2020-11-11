BSS-30 Kamal Mojumder for highlighting people’s hopes in media

ZCZC

Kamal Mojumder for highlighting people’s hopes in media

DHAKA, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder today called for highlighting the hopes and aspirations of the people in the media.

“Media should work cordially for fulfilling their responsibility to the people,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a function marking the stepping into 11th year of Mohona Television, said a press release.

Kamal Mojumder said the present government has recognised the media as a partner of the development and the government is providing all sorts of support to the media.

He urged the media to circulate accurate and realistic information so that the people can take advantage from the development activities.

