BSS-28 2 gamblers held with 3 motorcycles in Panchagarh

2 gamblers held with 3 motorcycles in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Nov 11.2020(BSS)- Debiganj thana police in a raid

arrested two gamblers with three motorcycles from Kaoyapukur area in Changti union under Debiganj upazila of the district last night . The arrestees were identified as Abu Hatem alias Taherul 26, and Azizul Houque 22 . Both of them hailed from Khansama thana of Dinajpur district. Debiganj

thana Officer-In-Charge Rabiul Hasan Sarker said, a team of police led by sub-inspector Akmol Hossain conducted the drive and arrested them while they assembled for gambling . Police also seized

three motorcycles from the area.

. A case has been filed with Debiganj thana against them. The arrestees have been produced before the Panchagarh court here today.

