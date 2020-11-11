BSS-27 Husband gets lifetime jail for killing wife in Satkhira

ZCZC

Husband gets lifetime jail for killing wife in Satkhira

DHAKA, Nov 11, 2020 (BSS)- The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today sentenced husband Imadul to lifetime imprisonment for burning his wife Reshma Khatun to death with kerosene.

An Appellate Division bench led by Justice Mohammad Iman Ali passed the verdict today. The Appellate Division announced the life sentence by commuting the death sentence of the trial court.

According to the case statement, Imadul married Reshma in 2000. Two years later, he poured kerosene on his wife and set her on fire over demands for dowry on July 19, 2002.

Before her death on July 29, Reshma Khatun accused Imadul.

After a lengthy trial in the case, the Women and Child Abuse Suppression Tribunal sentenced Imadul to death on August 11, 2008.

Later the death sentence came to the High Court for approval. After the hearing in the High Court on February 27, 2013, the death sentence was upheld.

After the hearing of the appellate division hearing, the supreme court today commuted the death sentence of the accused Imadul to lifetime imprisonment.

ABM Bayzid represented the accused while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

The accused has been in jail since 2003. He was taken to the condemn cell after the death sentence.

Court sources said the court had given the death sentence considering the issue of his long imprisonment.

