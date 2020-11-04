Country’s constitution is reflection of Bangabandhu’s feelings: Speaker

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today said constitution of the country is the proper reflection of deep feelings of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“After gaining independence, he(Bangabandhu) presented the Bengali nation the world’s best unique constitution. In order to give a proper reflection of this constitution and in the light of the political and economic philosophy of Bangabandhu followed in the constitution, everyone has to commit himself or herself to build the Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu,” she said.

She was speaking virtually at a virtual discussion programme titled “Bangabandhu’s Political Philosophy and the Constitution of 1972” as the chief guest which was organized on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

The Speaker also said that the constitution would be meaningful to all if it could convey the benefits to the deprived and miserable people by putting smile on their faces.

Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee President Shahriar Kabir, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Awami League (AL)’s Legal Affairs Secretary Kazi Najibullah Hiru, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, lawyers of the Supreme Court and dignitaries were virtually present on the occasion.