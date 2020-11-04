There will be no pharmacy without license, pharmacist: DGDA

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2020 (BSS) – Director General of the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman today said no pharmacy will be allowed to be run without license and pharmacist across the country.

“There will be no pharmacy without license and pharmacist in the country,” a press release quoted him as saying.

Rahman came up with the statement while he was addressing a discussion titled “Necessity and Potentiality of Model Pharmacy and Model Medicine Shop in Bangladesh” at a hotel in Moulvibazar in the afternoon.

With the financial assistance of Department for International Development (DFID), UK, the DGDA in association with Bangladesh Chemists and Druggists Society (BCDS) and Management Sciences for Health organized the discussion to increase public awareness about model pharmacy and model medicine shop.

Urging the pharmacy owners not to purchase drugs without invoices, Rahman said, “You should never sell antibiotics without advice of registered doctors as well as without a full dose.”

Noting that the physician samples (of drugs) are not for sale, he said, actions will be taken against the companies who will supply physician samples in exchange of date expired medicines.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Moulvibazar Md Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Director of DGDA Md Salauddin, DGDA Assistant Director of Moulvibazar office Salma Siddiqa and General Secretary of BCDS Moulvibazar unit Syed A Rauf Manik addressed the discussion, among others, with BCDS Moulvibazar unit and central director Emdadul Haque Machhnu in the chair.