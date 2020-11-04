36 more test positive for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Nov 4, 2020 (BSS) – Thirty-six more people were tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing samples at the two laboratories in Rangpur division today.

Health officials said 36 fresh cases were reported today after diagnosing 326 samples collected from the division at the laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Of them, 12 new patients were reported after diagnosing 138 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in Rangpur city.

“Of the 12 new patients, 10 hailed from different places of Rangpur and one each from Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts,” said Principal (In-charge) of RpMC Professor Dr Mahfuzer Rahman.

On the other hand, 24 new patients were reported after testing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur today.

“The 24 new COVID-19 patients include 11 from Dinajpur, nine from Panchagarh, three from Thakurgaon and one from Nilphamari districts,” Principal of MARMC Professor Dr. Syed Nazir Hossain told BSS tonight after completing the testing process.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS tonight that the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 13,014 as 36 new cases were reported from across the division today.

“The district-wise break up of the 13,014 patients currently stands at 3,126 in Rangpur, 689 in Panchagarh, 1,165 in Nilphamari, 901 in Lalmonirhat, 941 in Kurigram, 1,257 in Thakurgaon, 3,705 in Dinajpur and 1,230 in Gaibandha districts,” Dr. Siddiqui added.