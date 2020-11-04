Momen mourns death of Journalist Robert Fisk

DHAKA, Nov 4, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has expressed deep shock at the demise of Irish Journalist, columnist Robert Fisk who had huge expertise in reporting on middle east affairs.

“The writings of Robert Fisk on the issues of the Middle-East were fact-based, objective and they reflect the reality in the Middle-East. His understanding was clear and he will be remembered as a great journalist’’, Momen said in a condolence message.

The Veteran Journalist died at the age of 74 in Dublin on Sunday.