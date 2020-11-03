Experts for not using software to conduct admission test

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2020 (BSS) – Educationists today suggested not to take admission tests using the ‘Proctored Remote Examination system’ software as the country’s universities lack capacity to use the software properly.

“Taking admission test with this software can create confusion among the people and most student assessments may not be accurate due to network and other technical problems. The software was originally designed to evaluate internal examinations and it is not suitable for admission tests at present,” said experts.

They came up with the suggestion at a review meeting, led by chairman of University Grant Commission (UGC) Kazi Shahidullah, held at the auditorium of UGC, said a press release.

The expert urged the regulatory commission of the country’s higher education to formulate a complete guideline and directive, if they allow the university authorities to take admission tests using the software.

In the meeting, Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Prof. Munaj Ahmed Noor highlighted various aspects of his proposed software.

Last week, UGC took the initiative to seek the opinion of experts on the software that is being used in online admission tests at public universities.

This year, UGC has introduced integrated admission tests for public universities although

some leading public universities of the country are not interested to follow the method.

On November 1, the Education Ministry called upon the VC’s of public universities to conduct admission tests in an integrated method.