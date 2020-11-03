Valiant freedom fighter and ex-lawmaker Shah-e-Jahan dies

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2020 (BSS) – Valiant freedom fighter and former lawmaker of Chattogram-15 constituency Shah-e-Jahan Chowdhury died at a hospital here this afternoon.

He was 74.

The former lawmaker died at 2pm while undergoing treatment at a city hospital, family sources said.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter Shah-e-Jahan Chowdhury.

In a condolence message, Quader prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep

sympathy to the bereaved family members.