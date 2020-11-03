100 illegal establishments evicted from Newmooring area in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 3, 2020 (BSS) – Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) in a day-long drive today evicted over 100 semi-pukka shops and establishments built in the city’s Newmooring area.

Chattogram Port Authority Executive Magistrate Gautam Barai led the drive in cooperation with police and officials of CPA.

“We have evicted over 100 semi-pukka shops and establishments from Patenga Newmooring area to MPB gate area,” Gautam Barai said.

CPA Assistant Estate Manager Shihab Uddin told BSS that a total of 50 workers including 20 Ansar members took part in the eviction drive.

The drive of evicting illegal structures will continue till the complete removal of these illegal establishments fom the CPA land, he added.