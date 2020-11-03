Bourses extend gaining streak

DHAKA, Nov 3, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s both bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) today closed trading extending the gaining streak.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 9.63 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 4,928. The DSE core index added nearly 90 points in the past four consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 3.38 points to finish at 1,702.37 and the DSE Shariah Index advanced 3.33 points to close at 1,115.55.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 7.95 billion, which was nearly 11 per cent lower than the previous day’s turnover of Taka 8.92 billion.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainer, as out of 356 issues traded, 170 ended lower, 110 closed higher while 76 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 163,572 trades were executed in the day’s trading session with a trading volume of 334.22 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE fell to Taka 3,950 billion on Tuesday, from Taka 3,956 billion in the previous day.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with 5.82 million shares worth Taka 741 million changing hands, followed by Bangladesh National Insurance, Asia Pacific Insurance, Brac Bank and Asia Insurance.

Shinepukur Ceramic was the day’s best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills was the worst loser, losing 9.93 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)—gaining 58 points to close at 14,126 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX advancing 35 points to close at 8,495.

Of the issues traded, 123 declined, 97 advanced and 45 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 11.81 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 285 million.