Four national leaders never betrayed Bangabandhu: Tofail

BHOLA, Nov 3, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League Advisory Council member Tofail Ahmed today said the four national leaders were dedicated, honest and sincere and they never betrayed Bangabandhu.

“The contribution of four national leaders – Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Kamaruzzaman – will be remembered with gratitude as long as the people of Bangladesh will exist,” he said.

Tofail said this while speaking as chief guest at a virtual discussion meeting organized by Bhola District unit Awami League marking the Jail Killing Day.

In the absence of Bangabandhu, Tofail said, the four national leaders guided the nation throughout their lives when it was needed.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was killed with his family members on August 15, 1975. Two daughters of Bangabandhu survived as they were out of the country, he added.

“We handed over the Awami League’s flag to Bangabandhu’s elder daughter. With that flag in hands, Sheikh Hasina has led the party with devotion and honesty and she took the party to the state power. Today, the country is moving forward under her prudent leadership,” said the senior Awami League leader.

Among others, Bhola Sadar Upazila Awami League President Md. Mosharref Hossain, joint general secretary of district Awami League Enamul Haque Arju and Organizing Secretary Shafiqul Islam were present while General Secretary of District Awami League and Zila Parsihad Chairman Abdul Momin Tulu presided over the meeting.