Pragmatic steps to be taken to save fish in Halda: Rezaul

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 30, 2020 (BSS) – Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today said all necessary steps would be taken to protect mother fish in Halda River.

Minister said, “The highest ever fish fry has been produced in Halda river this year. We have overcome many difficulties in the production of fish fry in Halda. We have taken measures so that industrial wastes are not emitted in river. Fishing is stopped here so that no one can catch mother fish and in any way there is no hindrance in the breeding of fish in Halda,” he said.

The minister said this while inspecting the Halda River in Chittagong, the only natural fish breeding ground in the country, and exchanging views with local public representatives, fishermen and locals at Sattarghat on the banks of Halda here.

He urged all concerned including respective of public representatives, local administration and law enforcement agencies for work together to increase fish production in Halda.

“Everyone must work together to maintain the progress of fish production. Because this sector will be the biggest sector to turn the wheel of our economy,” he added.