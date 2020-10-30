Media plays vital role in shaping people’s mindset: Speaker

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2020 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
Chaudhury today said media is an integral part of life as information
published in the media plays an important role in shaping public
opinion and decision making.
“Media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion and
decision making. Therefore, objective in journalism has to be
maintained for the sake of public interest,” she said.
She was virtually speaking at Bangabandhu-Dhaka Reporters Unity
(DRU) Best Reporting Award-2020 ceremony as the chief guest marking
the DRU’s Silver Jubilee here.
Awami League Central Working Committee member Anwar Hossain, Dhaka
North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and State Minister for
Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury spoke as special guests.
Dr. Shirin said Bangladesh is now going through a golden age of
information flow. The availability of ICT has increased the flow of
information, she added.
She said that objective in journalism can strengthen democracy.
Women are now taking up journalism as a challenging profession, which
is playing a positive role in changing social attitudes and empowering
women, she added.
She also urged the newsmen to work sincerely imbued with the spirit
of the liberation war.
Later, the Speaker handed over ‘Bangabandhu-DRU Best Reporting
Award’ to 15 journalists.
DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad presided over the function, which
was attended by chairman of jury board and other members, journalists
and eminent personalities.