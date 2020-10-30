Two ABT men held in Noakhali

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2020 (BSS) – The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police arrested two members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Sudharam model thana area of Noakhali district.

The arrested were Md Saiful Islam, 18, and Monirul Ahsan Monir,28.

The ATU team conducted a raid in Sudharam model thana area of the district around 11:05 pm Wednesday and arrested one member of ATB from a restaurant.

Later on, another member was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Unit team.

Legal actions were taken against them.