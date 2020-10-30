Doa, munajat held at National Mosque marking Eid-e-Miladunnabi

DHAKA, Oct 30, 2020 (BSS) – Doa and munajat were held today after the Jummah prayers today at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, the day of birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh).

Senior Imam of the national mosque Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman conducted the doa and munajat, said an Islamic Foundation (IF) release here.

On this day in 570 (the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar), Muhammad (pbuh) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same date.

The Muslim devotees, including the officials of the Islamic Foundation, among others, participated in the programme.

To mark the day, doa and munazat were also held after the Jummah prayers at all the mosques throughout the country.

After the independence of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started observing Eid-e-Miladunnabi nationally from 1973.

Different government and non-government organisations, including the Islamic Foundation (IF), have chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day.