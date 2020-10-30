22,849 infected, 21,560 recover in Khulna COVID-19

KHULNA, Oct 30, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 29 new positive cases in all ten districts of the division, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients now hit 22,849 in the last 24 hours ending this noon.

A total of 21,560 have been cured from the lethal virus infection and recovery rate now stands at 94.35 per cent,” Assistant Director (Health) for Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 22,849 with 29 new positive cases were reported after testing 56 samples at the Khulna Medical College Laboratory and two others COVID-19 laboratories in Khulna division in the last 24 hours till this noon.

Of the total new positive cases, 14 were detected in Khulna, followed by five each in Jhenidah and Narail, two each in Kushtia and Chuadanga and one in Meherpur in the division.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the patients are 6,630 in Khulna, 4,080 in Jashore, 3,440 in Kushtia, 2,064 in Jhenaidah, 1,510 in Chuadanga, 1,413 in Narail, 1,109 in Satkhira, 1,011 in Bagerhat, 940 in Magura and 652 Meherpur, she added.

“Among the total 22, 849 coronavirus infected persons, 2,529 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 21,560 have been recovered and 404 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi continued.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Rasheda Sultana said the number of total fatalities stands at 404 in the division with two more death were reported in Kushtia and Chuadanga in the division on Thursday.

The district-wise break-up of the death tolls are 101 in Khulna, 80 in Kushtia, 48 in Jashore, 35 in Jhenaidah, 36 in Chuadanga, 30 in Satkhira, 26 in Bagerhat, 20 in Narail,15 in Meherpur and 13 in Magura in the division.

“The average casualty rate among all 22,849 COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 1.75 percent in the division,” she mentioned.

On the other hand, a total of 59 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while others 104 were released in all ten districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 12 this noon.

A total of 62,067 people had, so far, been kept under home quarantine and isolation at hospital.

Of them, 60,729 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period and 2,529 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in the division.