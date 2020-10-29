Govt raises working capital loan fund to Tk 400b

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2020 (BSS) – The government has raised the amount of

working capital loan for Covid-19 affected industries and service

sectors under the Prime Minister’s announced Economic Stimulus Package

to Taka 400 billion from Taka 330 billion.

Initially, the loan package for such purpose was Taka 300 billion

when it was first announced on April 5 this year under the Economic

Stimulus Package, said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued today.

Later, the fund was enhanced to Taka 330 billion to facilitate the

salary payment of the export-oriented garment industries.

The interest rate of the loans under the package will be 9 percent

of which the government will provide 4.5 percent as subsidy.

As per the circular, now, this fund has been increased to Taka 400

billion to facilitate the loan or investment support to the affected

industries and service sector.

The circular also said beside the local industries, the increased

fund of Taka 70 billion will be applicable for loan or investment

facilities for the Covid-19 affected A, B and C type foreign and

joint-venture industries in areas under Bangladesh Economic Zones

Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)

and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA).

The initiative was taken to support the affected foreign and joint

venture industries under such authorities in order to strengthen their

financial capabilities to continue production and employment.