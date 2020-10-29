New BD envoys to Indonesia, Nepal call on President

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2020 (BSS) – Newly appointed ambassadors of Bangladesh to Indonesia and Nepal today paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.

They are Bangladesh envoy to Indonesia Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafizur Rahman and to Nepal Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury.

During the meeting, the President said Bangladesh’s relations with Indonesia and Nepal are very good and Bangladesh has huge opportunities to enhance trade and investment ties with Indonesia and Nepal, president’s press secretary told BSS.

Abdul Hamid directed the newly appointed ambassadors to take advantage of this opportunity and take effective steps to develop bilateral relations with their respective countries.

The head of the state wished the newly appointed ambassadors overall success of their assignments.

The new ambassadors to Indonesia and Nepal sought the President’s guidance and overall cooperation in discharging their duties.

President office secretary Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, press secretary Md Joynal Abedin and secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.