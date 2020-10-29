Gazette notification on using ‘Bir’ before names of FFs

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2020 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Ministry today

issued a gazette notification with the provision of using the titled

‘Bir’ before the names of the heroic freedom fighters (FFs) in all

cases.

The Freedom fighters have been defined as “Bir Muktijoddha” in the

Section 2(11) of the “Bangladesh Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust Act, 2018,

said the notification signed by Deputy Secretary of the Liberation War

Affairs Ministry Md Matiar Rahman.

In accordance with the act and as per the decision of the 13th

meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Liberation War

Affairs Ministry, the word ‘Bir’ should be used before the names of

the heroic freedom fighters in all cases, it added.

According to the notification this order would come into effect immediately.