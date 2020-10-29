Gazette notification on using ‘Bir’ before names of FFs

DHAKA, Oct 29, 2020 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Ministry today
issued a gazette notification with the provision of using the titled
‘Bir’ before the names of the heroic freedom fighters (FFs) in all
cases.
The Freedom fighters have been defined as “Bir Muktijoddha” in the
Section 2(11) of the “Bangladesh Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust Act, 2018,
said the notification signed by Deputy Secretary of the Liberation War
Affairs Ministry Md Matiar Rahman.
In accordance with the act and as per the decision of the 13th
meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Liberation War
Affairs Ministry, the word ‘Bir’ should be used before the names of
the heroic freedom fighters in all cases, it added.
According to the notification this order would come into effect immediately.