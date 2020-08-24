US provides COVID safety supply to DMP’s diplomatic security div

DHAKA, Aug 24, 2020 (BSS) – The USA Embassy here has donated essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to Diplomatic Security Division (DSD) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) as part of continued US support for Bangladesh’s COVID-19 response efforts.

USA Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller handed over the supply to DSD’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Ashraful Islam in the capital on Sunday, a US Embassy press release said here today.

The supply includes 1,000 KN95 masks, 2,000 washable face masks, 800 250-milliliter bottles of hand sanitizer, and 1,400 face shields, all of which the US purchased locally from Bangladeshi companies.

This is the seventh in a series of planned PPE distributions by the US embassy here as so far, the USA has provided over $56.5 million in aid to combat COVID-19 in Bangladesh.

An equal number of PPE also will be donated for distribution to the Armed Police Battalion -1 (APBn) and the Immigration Police Unit, said the release.

It said the US Embassy here is proud to donate this essential PPE to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Diplomatic Security Division, who are working diligently to protect local communities against the spread of COVID-19.

“The United States remains committed to working in partnership alongside Bangladesh to fight this pandemic and to further strengthening our countries’ already deep ties,” said the US mission here.

Earlier the US Embassy provided PPE supply to Bangladesh Customs Department officials, Kamalapur Railway General Hospital, USAID’s food security programmes, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Police Headquarters, Bangladesh’s Fire Service and Civil Defence and Bangladesh Prison corrections officers and staff.

The US Embassy Dhaka is providing assistance to organisations throughout Bangladesh, building on more than $1 billion in health assistance provided to Bangladesh over the past 20 years that emphasizes long-term US commitment to helping ensure access for all countrymen to quality, lifesaving healthcare.