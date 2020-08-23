Govt provides cattle feed to flood-hit farmers

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2020 (BSS) – The government has distributed cattle feed among 200 flood-affected farmers at Nawabganj upazila here today.

While distributing the cattle food, Executive Officer HM Salauddin Manju said the Prime Minister had provided assistance to the farmers and farming families who were in dire state due to floods.

These assistance will be delivered to every farm and farmer’s family of the upazila in phases, he added.

Upazila Animal Resources Officer Md Zakir Hossain, Project Implementation Officer Hasan Ahmed and Chairman of Joykrishnapur Union Parishad Masudur Rahman were also present.