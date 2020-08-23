PM inaugurates photo exhibition on Bangabandhu at Shilpakala Academy

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated a painting and photo exhibition on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital through videoconference this morning.

The exhibition has been organised under the auspices of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy and Ministry of Cultural Affairs on the occasion of the birth centenary and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

The title of the 15-day long virtual painting and photo exhibition is ‘Muktir Mahanayak’.

The exhibition will continue till September 6 at gallery no. 1, 2 and 3 and Bangabandhu Corner of the National Art Gallery Plaza.

The exhibition can also be viewed online at http://shilpakala.gov.bd/.