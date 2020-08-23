Papia, husband indicted in arms case

DHAKA, Aug 23, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today framed charges in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order, officially initiating the trial against the couple.

Investigation officer (IO) and RAB Sub-Inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge-sheet against the couple in the case on June 29, making 12 people witnesses.

Earlier on February 22, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.

RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital’s Indira Road area and recovered a foreign-made pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor and Taka 58.41 lakh in cash, among other things.