CHATTOGRAM, Aug 22, 2020 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel has been nominated as the chairman of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) managing committee.

The nomination was given in an order signed on August 20, by health ministry deputy secretery Bilkis Begum.

