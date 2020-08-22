Quader describes August 21 attacks as planned terrorist acts

DHAKA, Aug 22, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Obaidul

Quader today said the gruesome August 21 grenade attack was not an

accident rather it was a planned terrorist act with abusing state

machinery.

“BNP perpetrated the grenade attacks abusing the state machinery

when the party was in power. August 21 grenade attacks were carried

out in continuation of August 15 carnage,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing

a memorial meeting, joining it virtually from his official residence

on parliament premises, arranged by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at

its Bangabandhu Avenue central office here marking the 16th anniversary

of August 21 grenade attacks.

Recalling the incident of the grenade attacks on AL rally, he said

on that period, party volunteers and workers generally took positions

in and around the stage of rallies and surrounding buildings, but the

workers were halted to carry out their duties on that day.

The AL general secretary said the then Four-party Alliance

government led by BNP halted the trial and investigation into the

grenade attacks and staged ‘Joj Mia’ drama to divert the incident to a

different direction.

Terming Hawa Bhaban, the alternative power house of the then BNP

government, as mastermind of the attacks, Quader said all evidences

were destroyed after the attacks and they (BNP) blocked

Scotland Yard from investigating into the incident while cooperation was not extended to FBI to investigate it.

Mentioning that BNP’s top leadership had knew everything about the

blue print, he said various documents and statements of Mufti Hannan,

kingpin of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami, and

others revealed who perpetrated the grisly attacks and who held

meetings to lunch it.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, BCL General Secretary Lekhok

Bhattacharjee, Dhaka University unit of BCL President Sanjit Chandra

Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain addressed the meeting, among

others, with BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy in the chair.