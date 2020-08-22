5 day training for Imam begins in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Aug 22, 2020 (BSS)- A five-day long refresher training course for the trained Imam began at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) conference room here today.

Director General, Islamic Foundation, Anis Mahmud inaugurated the training course as chief guest.

DG in his inaugural session said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had huge contribution and sacrifice for independent Bangladesh and building the nation.

He said as a pious Muslim, father of the nation Bangabandhu played a vital role for preaching Islam by setting up Islamic Foundation and many mosques in the country.

‘In line with Bangabandhu, his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up 560 model mosques across the country, ‘he added.

Chaired by DC, Jalampur Mohammad Enamul Haque, the inaugural session was addressed among others by Director, Imam Training Academy, Islamic Foundation, Anisuzzaman Sikdar, Director, Islamic Foundation, Mymenshingh Zone Abdul Wadud, Deputy Director, Islamic Foundation, Jamalpur, Abdur Razzak, UNICEF representative Sheikh Masudur Rahman and Khatib Maulana Akhtaruzzaman Siddiqui.

A total of 38 Imams of the district are taking part in the training course.