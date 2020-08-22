Varied agro based programmes brings smile on Narsingdi char people

NARSINGDI, Aug 22, (BSS)- Hundreds of people living in 12 remote char (river bed) unions of Narsingdi Sadar and Raipura Upazilas have successfully overcome their abject poverty through multifarious agricultural programmes .

Nearly 60 per cent of the people who once lived in wretched condition in the river erosion prone sandy chars of the Meghna, Brahamaputra and Arial khan river basin in Narsingdi district before taking up the programmes are now leading financially solvent life.

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said most of the char people here have achieved success and overcome their extreme poverty through farming paddy, groundnut, sweet potato and various vegetables in the vast tracts of sandy barren char lands.

Besides, a number of poor people achieved self-reliance through multifarious programmes as rearing of livestock, poultry and duck and fish farming.

Deputy Director DAE Shovan Kumar Dhar told BSS that the department provided training to the char people on paddy, groundnut, sweet potato and various vegetables farming.

Besides, the department provided training to the char people on livestock rearing on poultry farm, and fish farming.

He said, as a result, the people of char villages have overcome poverty and brought about a revolutionary change in their livelihood .