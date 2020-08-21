There is no alternative to plantation for saving life: KCC Mayor

KHULNA, Aug 21, 2020 (BSS) – Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque here today said there is no alternative to plantation for protecting the environment as well as our survival.

‘Tree is playing a vital role for saving valuable lives as well as wealth during the natural disasters like storm, cyclone and flood and also to face vast impact while changing the climate,” he said while planting a tree sapling at the KCC’s no-6 office premises marking the Mujib Year.

Despite forest and forest resources being insufficient than the country’s total population, he said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina underscored tree plantation like other sectors of the country.

He, however, said the Sundarbans, world’s largest mangrove forest, is protecting people in the region like a shield from natural disasters. So, everybody should use most of the land through tree plantation by planned way and he asked to refrain from tree cutting.

He also urged the city dwellers to plant at least three tree saplings at their house premises.

KCC’s ward no-6 Councilor Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed Prince, vice-president of Pabla Sabuj Sangha Sheikh Abdul Hamid, general secretary (in-charge) SM Shariful Islam, among others, were present.

Earlier, the Mayor planted a tree sapling at ward no-9 office premises marking the Mujib Year.