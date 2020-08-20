Mahbub asks local authorities to maintain tourism infrastructure

DHAKA, Aug, 20, 2020 (BSS) – State minister for civil aviation and

tourism Md Mahbub Ali today asked local administrations to pay

attention to tourism infrastructure.

“Along with maintaining tourism infrastructure, we must protect the

environment as well while building new facilities for the tourists,”

he said.

The junior minister gave the instructions while speaking at a

virtual workshop with representatives of local administration and

tourism related stakeholders of Rajbari district.

The Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), the country’s National Tourism

Organisation (NTO), organised the workshop as part of its ongoing

initiatives to integrate tourism into local development as well as

create mass awareness about tourism potentials.

Mentioning that the country’s rivers is one of the Bangladesh’s

tourist attractions, Ali said the government is taking initiatives to

develop ‘river-tourism’ through introducing various water sports

activities including water riding and boating along with river cruise

facilities.

The state minister also said the BTB is working to ensure presence

of both international and local tourists in different traditional

fairs, those have been long held in Rajbari district.

Besides, the BTB will work in partnership with Rajbari local

administration to develop riverine tourism infrastructure along the

bank of Padma river in the district.

BTB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Ahmed and Rajbari deputy

district commissioner Dilshad Begum also spoke at the workshop, among

others.