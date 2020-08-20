Mahbub asks local authorities to maintain tourism infrastructure

DHAKA, Aug, 20, 2020 (BSS) – State minister for civil aviation and
tourism Md Mahbub Ali today asked local administrations to pay
attention to tourism infrastructure.
“Along with maintaining tourism infrastructure, we must protect the
environment as well while building new facilities for the tourists,”
he said.
The junior minister gave the instructions while speaking at a
virtual workshop with representatives of local administration and
tourism related stakeholders of Rajbari district.
The Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), the country’s National Tourism
Organisation (NTO), organised the workshop as part of its ongoing
initiatives to integrate tourism into local development as well as
create mass awareness about tourism potentials.
Mentioning that the country’s rivers is one of the Bangladesh’s
tourist attractions, Ali said the government is taking initiatives to
develop ‘river-tourism’ through introducing various water sports
activities including water riding and boating along with river cruise
facilities.
The state minister also said the BTB is working to ensure presence
of both international and local tourists in different traditional
fairs, those have been long held in Rajbari district.
Besides, the BTB will work in partnership with Rajbari local
administration to develop riverine tourism infrastructure along the
bank of Padma river in the district.
BTB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javed Ahmed and Rajbari deputy
district commissioner Dilshad Begum also spoke at the workshop, among
others.