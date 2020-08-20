DNCC found Aedes larvae in 691 installations in city

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2020 (BSS) – The third phase of Dhaka North City Corporation’s (DNCC) 10-day combing operation to protect the city dwellers from dengue through Aedes mosquito control ended on Thursday.

The third phase of the combing operation, which started on August 8, inspected a total of 1,30,974 houses, installations, and buildings under construction, and found a total of 691 Aedes larvae and 77,332 Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, said a press release here.

So far, a total fine of Tk 10, 04,300 has been collected through the mobile court.

Today, on the last day of the combing operation, 12,673 houses, installations, buildings under construction, etc. were inspected and a total of 56 Aedes mosquito larvae were found, and 7,575 installations have been found to be conducive to Aedes mosquito breeding.

A total of Taka 73,000 was fined in 9 cases at that time.

A total of 1,410 houses and installations were inspected in Uttara region (Region-1) and 11 Aedes mosquito larvae and 1,078 establishments were found to be conducive to Aedes mosquito breeding and Taka 34,000 was fined in six cases for finding Aedes larvae, said the release.

In Mirpur Region (Region-2), a total of 2,326 installations were inspected and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 2 of them and breeding environment was found in 322 installations.

In Mohakhali region (Region-3) a total of 1,335 installations were inspected and 20 Aedes mosquito larvae were found, 824 establishments were found to be conducive to Aedes mosquito breeding and Taka 39,000 was fined in 3 cases.

A total of 1,495 houses and installations were inspected in Mirpur-10 region (Region-4) and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 2 and 780 houses and establishments were found to have suitable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding.

A total of 2,038 houses and installations were inspected in Karwan Bazar area (Region-5) and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 8 of them and Aedes mosquito breeding environment was present in 1,479 houses and installations.

A total of 1,218 houses and installations were inspected in Harirampur area (Region-6) and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 5 and 1,071 houses and installations have a suitable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding.

A total of 796 houses and installations were inspected in Dakshinkhan area (Region-6) and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 2 of them.

The larvae were destroyed after warning the homeowners.

In addition, 656 houses and installations were found to have breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

A total of 964 houses and installations were inspected in Uttar Khan area (Region-6) and no Aedes mosquito larvae were found anywhere.

However, Aedes mosquito breeding environment were found in 636 installations.

A total of 499 installations were inspected in Bhatara region (Region-9) and Aedes mosquito larvae were found in 6 and Aedes mosquito breeding environment was available in 275 installations.

A total of 592 houses and installations were inspected in Satarkul area (Area-10) and no Aedes mosquito larvae were found anywhere.

In addition, 454 houses and installations have a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes.

During the combing campaign, all possible Aedes mosquito breeding grounds have been cleaned and pesticides have been sprayed and the public has been asked to be vigilant in this regard, added the release.