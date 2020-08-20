Brahmaputra water declines, Ganges swelling up again

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2020 (BSS) – Water level of Brahmaputra River receded today while the Ganges is swelling up again due to the onrush of hilly water coming from the upstream.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system is in falling trend, which may continue to recede in the next 48 hours, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) in its bulletin issued today.

Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin in the country’s north-eastern region are in declining trend, which may continue to fall in the next 48 hours.

The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may remain steady in the next 24 hours, the daily bulletin said.

There is a chance of moderate to heavy rainfall in the country’s south-western and south-central coastal region in the next 24 hours and that is why rivers in this region may rise rapidly during this time.

The FFWC bulletin said the Ganges and Padma rivers are in rising trend, which may continue to go up in the next 24 hours.

Water level in many rivers of Ganges basin continues to swell up due to onrush of hilly water from upstream and heavy precipitation in upper catchments, BSS Rajshahi correspondent reports.

A rising trend of water levels was recorded at Mohananda, Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria, Goalunda and points of the basin this morning.

Water level of the Ganges River went up by four centimeter (cm) at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, seven cm at Rajshahi point, 11 cm at Hardinge Bridge point and 14 cm at Talbaria point in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.

He said the Ganges River was flowing 174 cm, 187 cm, 110 cm and 82 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while water level of the Padma River went up by nine cm at Goalundo point and the river was flowing 26 cm above the danger level.

Of the total 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, water levels went up at 16 points, while it receded at 12 points and remained stable at two points.

Water level of the Korotoa River further declined by 20 cm at Chak Rahimpur point and 16 cm at Bogura point, and the river was flowing 239 cm and 320 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively this morning.

The Gur River was flowing seven cm below the danger level at Singra point in Natore with a six cm fall afresh, while the Atrai River was flowing eight cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with a two-cm rise in the last 24 hours.