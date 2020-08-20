3 drug peddlers held with yaba, phensedyl in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 20, 2020 (BSS) – Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate anti-crime drives, arrested three alleged drug peddlers with yaba and phensedyl last night.

According to the RAB sources, the arrested persons were identified as Khairul Islam, 24, son of Tofazzal Sarker, Raquibul Islam, 22, son of Golap Rahman and Uzzal Hossain, 32, son of Fazlul Haque.

A team of the elite force, being informed, conducted a raid in Dakra area under Charghat upazila and arrested Khairul and Raquibul with 804 yaba pills around 9.45 pm red-handed, RAB sources said here today.

Another RAB team arrested Uzzal Hossain with 100 bottles of phensedyl after conducting a raid at Agla village in Belpukur Police Station around 9.30 pm.

Two separate cases were recorded with the respective police stations and the arrested persons along with the seized goods were handed over to police.