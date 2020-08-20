16th anniversary of Aug 21 grenade attacks tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 20, 2020 (BSS) – The 16th anniversary of the gruesome

grenade attack on an Awami League (AL) anti-terrorism rally in the

capital on August 21, 2004 will be observed tomorrow with heavy

hearts.

The gruesome grenade attack was carried out at an anti-terrorism

rally of Awami League (AL) on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on

August 21, 2004 aiming to bankrupt the party leadership during the

BNP-Jamaat alliance government.

With the grace of the Almighty, the then opposition leader and

incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other front ranking AL

leaders narrowly escaped the carnage.

But, 24 people including the then Women Affairs Secretary of Awami

League and wife of late President Zillur Rahman were killed and over

500 others injured in the attack and many of them became crippled for

life.

Those others killed in the barbaric grenade attack included the then

opposition leader’s personal security guard Lance Corporal (retd)

Mahbubur Rashid, Abul Kalam Azad, Rezina Begum, Nasir Uddin Sardar,

Atique Sarkar, Abdul Kuddus Patwari, Aminul Islam Moazzem, Belal

Hossain, Mamun Mridha, Ratan Shikdar, Liton Munshi, Hasina Mamtaz

Reena, Sufia Begum, Rafiqul Islam (Ada Chacha), Mostaque Ahmed Sentu,

Md Hanif, Abul Kashem, Zahed Ali, Momen Ali, M Shamsuddin and Ishaque

Miah.

Prominent among those suffered serious splinter injuries included

Sheikh Hasina, Amir Hossain Amu, Abdur Razzak, Suranjit Sengupta,

Obaidul Quader, Advocate Sahara Khatun, Mohammad Hanif, Prof Abu

Sayeed, and AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Marking the anniversary, the ruling AL, its front and associate

bodies and its left-leaning allies, and other political parties,

social-cultural and professional organisations have chalked out

elaborate programmes across the country, maintaining health guidelines

in wake of the COVID-19 situation.

As part of the programmes, AL and its associate bodies will place

wreaths at the altar in front of the party’s central office at

Bangabandhu Avenue at 9am tomorrow while central 14-party alliance as

well as Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASAD) will place wreaths at the same

venue at 8.30am on the day.

Besides, Bangabandhu Gobeshona Parishad will pay homage to martyrs

of August 21 by placing wreaths at the altar in front of AL’s central

office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 9am and hold a discussion, milad and

doa mahfil at its central office in the city’s Purana Paltan area at

11 am on the same day.

The nation’s long wait seeking justice of the brutal grenade attack

that killed 24 people and wounded nearly 500 finally ended as a

special court pronounced the verdict of a case filed over the attack

on October 10, 2018.

The court awarded death sentence to 19 people including former Home

Minister Lutfuzzaman Babar and life imprisonment to 19 including

ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s fugitive son Tarique Rahman in connection

with the grenade attack.

With the verdict pronounced by Dhaka’s 1st Speedy Trial Tribunal

Judge Shahed Nur Uddin, the nation was freed from stigma of committing

most shocking crime in the political history.

Later, the lower court on November 27, 2018, sent a 37,385-page case

document including the judgment to the High Court for further

proceedings.

The High Court on January 13, 2019, accepted appeals filed by the

convicts in two cases filed over the August 21 grenade attack for

hearing.

Two separate cases, one for murder and another under Explosives

Substances Act were filed on August 22, 2004, and the police on June

9, 2008 submitted the charge sheet. The court on September 29, 2008,

framed charges in the case.

Investigation Officer and also Additional Deputy Inspector General

of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on July 2, 2011,

submitted a supplementary charge sheet before the court and the court

on March 18, 2012, framed charges afresh after taking the new charge

sheet into cognizance.

Fifty two people were held accused in the case while prosecution

suggested an influential quarter of the then BNP regime including

party’s senior vice-chairman Tarique Rahman masterminded its shocking

plot engaging militant outfit HuJI and subsequently made desperate

efforts to protect the assailants.

Three of the accused top HuJI leader Mufty Abdul Hannan, Sharif

Shahedul Bipul and then Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Ali Ahsan

Mohammad Mujaheed, however, were by now executed after trial in other

cases.

A total of 31 accused including two former ministers faced the trial

in person while 18 including Tarique Rahman were tried in absentia as

they are believed to be staying abroad.

Tarique, now in London, and 17 others including several

intelligence officials were earlier declared “absconding” as they were

on the run to evade justice.

Eight suspects including three former police chiefs were on bail as

the trial was underway while the court on September 18, 2018, scrapped

their bail and ordered their confinement in jail with due facilities

they deserved under law.

The death penalty convicts were: Lutfuzzaman Babar, Salam Pintu,

Mawlana Tajuddin, intelligence officials Major General (retd) Rezzakul

Haider Chowdhury and Brigadier General Abdur Rahim, transport operator

Md Hanif, militants Mowlana Sheikh Abdus Salam, Abdul Mazed Bhat,

Abdul Malek, Shawkat Osman, Mohibullah, Abu Sayeed, Abul Kalam Azad,

Jahangir Alam, Hafez Abu Taher, Hossain Ahammed Tamim, Moin Uddin

Sheikh, Rafikul Islam and Md Uzzal.

Other than Rahman, the political figures who were handed down life

imprisonments were: ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s the then political

adviser Haris Chowdhury and former BNP lawmaker Qazi Shah Mofazzal

Hossain Kaikobad.

The others to serve the life term prison were militants Shahadat

Ullah alias Jewel, Abdur Rouf, Sabbir Ahmed, Arif Hasan, Hafez Yahia,

Abu Bokor, Ariful Islam, Mohibul Muttakin, Anisul Mursalin, Mohammad

Khalil, Jahangir Alam Badar, Mohammad Iqbal, Liton, Shafikur Rahman,

Abdul Hai and Ratul Ahmed Babu.

They all were also fined Taka 50,000 each in the case lodged under

the Explosive Substances Act.

The court also sentenced Lutfuzzaman Babar, Abdus Salam Pintu,

Mowlana Tajuddin, Major General (retd) Rezzakul Haider Chowdhury,

Brigadier General Abdur Rahim, Md Hanif, Mowlana Sheikh Abdus Salam,

Abdul Mazed Bhat, Abdul Malek, Mowlana Shawkat Osman, Mohibullah,

Mowalana Abu Sayeed, Abul Kalam Azad, Md Jahangir Alam, Hafez Mowlana

Abu Taher, Hossain Ahammed Tamim, Moin Uddin Sheikh, Md Rafikul Islam

and Md Uzzal to 20-year imprisonment and fined Taka 50,000 each in the

case lodged under the Explosive Substances Act.

In the same case, the court sentenced Tarique Rahman, Haris

Chowdhury, Qazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Kaikobad, Mufti

Shafikur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hai, Shahadat Ullah, Mowlana Abdur Rouf,

Mowlana Sabbir Ahmed, Arif Hasan, Hafez Mowlana Yahia, Abu Bokor,

Ariful Islam Arif, Mohibul Muttakin, Anisul Mursalin, Md Khalil,

Jahangir Alam Badar, Md Iqbal, Mowlana Liton, and Ratul Ahmed Babu to

20-year imprisonment and fined Taka 50,000 each.

During the BNP-Jamaat regime, the investigators were trying to

divert the probe to a wrong direction to save the real culprits. Media

reports brought to public attention the cooked-up story of Jorge Mia

by the then CID officials to derail the investigation.

The visible attempt to frustrate the case by the then BNP-led

regime prompted the subsequent interim government to order a fresh

investigation into the case.