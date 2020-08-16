Every house will get electricity connection: Zakir

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain said no one will be left in darkness as every house across the country will get electricity connection.

“Wherever the electricity poles go, there will be electricity…And where the electricity poles will not go, the government will provide electricity through solar panels,” he added.

The state minister said while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of solar panel distribution ceremony among 1,269 families in six unions under Roumari upazila of Kurigram district today as part of Sheikh Hasina’s initiative ‘Ghore Ghore Nirobichinno Bidyut’.

He also said, electricity connection has already been provided to 95 per cent households in Roumari and Rajibpur upazilas. The remaining families will also be provided with electricity connection in phases.

Among others, Roumari Upazila ‘Ghore Ghore Nirobichinno Bidyut ‘ Project Implementation Officer Azizur Rahman, Roumari Press Club President Sujaul Islam Suja, Roumari Upazila Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Ahsan Akter Babu Mandal and Jadurchar Union Awami League President Sakhawat Hossain were present at the function.