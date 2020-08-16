Rezaul for upholding ideology of Bangabandhu

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS) – Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim today said people of the country should uphold the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“We have to believe in Bangabandhu’s ideology and Sheikh Hasina’s leadership as Bangabandhu was a selfless man, who sacrificed himself for the welfare of the people of the country throughout his entire life. He never compromised with the question of rights of Bangalees,” he said addressing a discussion, marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day at Nazirpur, Pirojpur.

He also said, “Nineteen attempts have been made to assassinate Sheikh Hasina. Still she is working for Bengalis economic development and prosperity.”

Rezaul Karim said, “Awami League was in power in 1975, though the assassins killed Bangabandhu and his family. There is no reason to think that there is no killer even at this time. Beware of disguise people.”

Among others, Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Sajjad Hossain, Nazirpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Amulya Ranjan Haldar, Nazirpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Obaidur Rahman and local Awami League leaders were present at the meeting organised by Nazirpur upazila administration.