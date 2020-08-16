Dr. Khalilur Rahman made new Bangladesh HC to Canada

DHAKA, Aug16, 2020 (BSS) – The Government has decided to appoint Dr. Khalilur Rahman, current Additional Foreign Secretary and Chief Coordinator for Corona Cell in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada.

High Commissioner-designate Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

In his career, Rahman served in various capacities in the Foreign Ministry as well as in Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva.

He also served in senior positions in the World Health Organization (WHO) on lien.

Dr. Khalilur Rahman obtained an MBBS degree from Rajshahi Medical College ad later obtained MA in International Relations & Diplomacy from L’Ecole Nationale d’ Administration, MPhil in International Organization from Sorbonne University in Paris and PhD in Public Health from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.