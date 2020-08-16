BR launches 13 more pairs of trains

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS)-Bangladesh Railway (BR) has launched 12 new intercity and one pair commuter trains in the country today.

According to railway sources, a total of 17 pairs of trains are currently operating in the country. Today 13 more pairs of trains have been added to the railways. In total, the number of running trains now stands at 30 pairs.

Earlier, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan visited Kamalapur Railway Station here to see for himself the overall operation of the trains.

During the time, Sujan said that tickets are being sold online to stop black marketing of train tickets.

Secretary to Railways Ministry Md Selim Reza and Bangladesh Railway (BR) Director General (DG) Md Shamsuzzaman were present on the occasion, among others.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities said that intercity train tickets will be sold online and through mobile apps as earlier.

Advance tickets for intercity trains can be issued five days ahead, including the day of departure.

In order to ensure the social distancing, 50 percent tickets will be sold considering the coaches’ capacity.

Sale of all types of standing tickets for intercity trains will be stopped, they added.