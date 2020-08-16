14 missing sailors rescued from bay

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS) – All the fourteen sailors of a lighter ship, who went missing, were finally rescued from Bhasanchar in Hatiya here this morning over 27 hours after the ship capsised in the bay.

“Finally, they were rescued by a fishing trawler around 11:30am today,” said Mohammad Sohail, captain of the fishing trawler, adding that health condition of everyone, except the cook of the ship, is stable.

The lighter ship MV Akhtar Banu-1 belonging to Abul Khair Group with 2,000 tonnes of wheat capsised in Bhasanchar area due to inclement weather on its way to Dhaka around 8 am yesterday. Since then, 14 sailors of the ship have gone missing.

Bangladesh Lighter Workers Union Vice-President and Joint Secretary of the Shipping Workers Federation, Nabi Alam said, “We requested a nearby fishing trawler to rescue the missing sailors. And the trawler finally rescued them from the bay.”