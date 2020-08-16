Bangabandhu dreamt of establishing non-communal country: Hasan

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS)- Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the struggle of freedom through waging the movement of realising people’s right of lifting the country out of a communal state system and establishing a non-communal state instead.

“Bangabandhu dreamt of building a secular Bangladesh. But, it is regretful that the conspirators had destroyed the spirit of non-communalism through killing Bangabandhu brutally,” he said, addressing a discussion at Sri Sri Shidheshwari Kali Mandir.

The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust (HRWT) organised the discussion marking the National Mourning Day.

Hasan said the spirit of the Liberation War has been established in the country under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh is now a unique example of communal harmony before the world.

“This is our pledge on this day that we will materialise the dream of Bangabandhu under her (Sheikh Hasina) leadership,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Bangladesh Homeopathy Board Chairman Dr Dilip Roy, Shidheswari Sarbojanin Puja Parishad President Jayanto Kumar Dev, HRWT Trusty Board President Professor Dr Ashim Sarker, Shyamol Sarker, Engineer Ratan Kumar Datta, trustees Rajendra Chandra Dev Mintu and Rekha Rani Guun, among others, addressed the meeting with HRWT Vice President Subrata Kumar Paul in the chair.

Later, a prayer was held seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and most of his family members who were killed on the fateful night of August 15, 1975. Foods were also distributed on the occasion.