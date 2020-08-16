Speaker for strengthening Awami League following ideology of Bangabandhu

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin
Sharmin Choudhury today urged the grassroots level leaders and activists of
Awami League to work together to strengthen the party based on the ideology
of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
“Bangabandhu deeply loved the Bengalis and for this reason he struggled
throughout his life for establishing economic and political freedom for
them,” said the Speaker while speaking as the chief guest at a programme at
Pirganj, Rangpur.
Pirganj Upazila Awami League organized a doa and discussion meeting
marking the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of
the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the upazila parishad
auditorium with upazila Awami League president Advocate Azizur Rahman Rana in
the chair.
Pirganj upazila Awami League general secretary ASM Tazimul Islam Shamim,
former cultural affairs secretary of upazila Awami League Saidul Islam Pintu,
among others, spoke on the occasion.
Dr Shirin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was
the undisputed leader of the Bengalis and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was his
ideal companion.
Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and most of the family
members were assassinated in cold blood on August 15, 1975, she added.
“We are now the citizens of an independent country . . . we got this
independent-sovereign country because of Bangabandu who inspired Bengalis to
achieve their right of freedom, said the speaker.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became the president of Awami League in 1981
and reorganised the party with utmost devotion and dedication, Dr Shirin said
and urged all to strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina for building a hunger-
poverty free Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.