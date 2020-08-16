Speaker for strengthening Awami League following ideology of Bangabandhu

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin

Sharmin Choudhury today urged the grassroots level leaders and activists of

Awami League to work together to strengthen the party based on the ideology

of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Bangabandhu deeply loved the Bengalis and for this reason he struggled

throughout his life for establishing economic and political freedom for

them,” said the Speaker while speaking as the chief guest at a programme at

Pirganj, Rangpur.

Pirganj Upazila Awami League organized a doa and discussion meeting

marking the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the upazila parishad

auditorium with upazila Awami League president Advocate Azizur Rahman Rana in

the chair.

Pirganj upazila Awami League general secretary ASM Tazimul Islam Shamim,

former cultural affairs secretary of upazila Awami League Saidul Islam Pintu,

among others, spoke on the occasion.

Dr Shirin said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was

the undisputed leader of the Bengalis and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib was his

ideal companion.

Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and most of the family

members were assassinated in cold blood on August 15, 1975, she added.

“We are now the citizens of an independent country . . . we got this

independent-sovereign country because of Bangabandu who inspired Bengalis to

achieve their right of freedom, said the speaker.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became the president of Awami League in 1981

and reorganised the party with utmost devotion and dedication, Dr Shirin said

and urged all to strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina for building a hunger-

poverty free Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu.