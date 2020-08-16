US to send back Bangabandhu’s killer soon: BD envoy hopes

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Mohammad Ziauddin has expressed his optimism that the USA would send back Bangabandhu’s fugitive killer Rashed Chowdhury soon saying that efforts have been continued for repatriating the murderers who are hiding in foreign lands.

“We are convinced that the USA, as champion of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, shall return the (Bangabandhu’s) killer to Bangladesh soon,” he said.

The Bangladesh envoy made the remarks while observing the National Mourning Day programme commemorating the 45th anniversary of martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangladesh embassy in Washington, D.C on Saturday, said a press release received here today.

The government had traced out Bangabandhu’s two out of five convicted fugitive killers — Rashed Chowdhury and Noor Chowdhury — residing in the USA and Canada respectively, while the whereabouts of other three fugitive murderers — Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim and Moslehuddin Khan — are yet to be ascertained.

After knowing the locations of the two killers, the foreign ministry and the law ministry have been deeply engaged with the US and the Canadian authorities to bring back these two absconding murderers.

Ambassador Ziauddin termed August 15 as a cruelest massacre in human history, observing that the killers not only slew an iconic leader and statesman but also tried to destroy its secular democratic state structure and extinguish the spirit and noble objectives of Bangladesh independence.

He said the killers joined by the anti-liberation traitors led by General Zia seized power illegally, destroyed democracy and introduced the politics of murder, coup and conspiracies.

He said the Zia regime tore the Constitution and adopted the infamous Indemnity Ordinance to block the trial of the killers and rewarded them with jobs in Bangladesh’s missions abroad.

The Ambassador said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government scrapped the Indemnity Ordinance, began trial of the killers and executed the verdict in the Bangabandhu murder case.

“It became clear to all that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was and is determined to uphold democracy and the rule of law at any cost,” the Ambassador said.

Amid a melancholy atmosphere, the National Mourning Day was observed at the embassy with due solemnity and dignity while the mission’s employees wearing black badges offered rich tributes to the departed souls of the architect of Bangladesh’s independence and members of his family brutally killed on this day in 1975.

The Day’s programs began with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag at half-mast and placing floral wreaths at the bust of the Father of the Nation.

Other programs include reading out of the messages of the national leaders, screening documentaries on life and work of Bangabandhu and special prayers for the martyrs of the August 15 tragedy.

Bangladesh Consulate General in New York also observed the national mourning day with befitting manner by maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with placing wreaths at portrait of the Father of the Nation and organizing a commemorative discussion, Bangladesh Consul General Sadia Faizunnesa inaugurated ‘Mujib Gallery’ on the consulate premises.