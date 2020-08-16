Rains trigger flood in India’s Telangana state

NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2020 (BSS/Xinhua) – Heavy rains have triggered flooding in several areas of the southern Indian state of Telangana including its capital city Hyderabad, officials said Sunday.

The incessant rains going on for the past three days inundated the city and its rural areas.

Streams and rivulets are flowing above the danger mark and breaches have been reported in some areas.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to be on high alert in wake of the flooding.

Reports said in Jayshankar Bhupalpally district, 10 stranded farmers were rescued by a helicopter of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The farmers had gone to their fields and got stranded when a stream overflowed in the area.

A truck was washed away in Siddipet and the driver is feared to have drowned, reports said.

Authorities have set up two control rooms in Hyderabad and two choppers have also been deployed for rescue operations.

The meteorological department officials have predicted more rains in the next three days.