England v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS/AFP) –

Scoreboard after rain meant there was no play at all on the third day

of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl,

Southampton, on Saturday:

Pakistan 1st Innings (overnight: 223-9)

Shan Masood lbw b Anderson 1

Abid Ali c Burns b Curran 60

Azhar Ali c Burns b Anderson 20

Babar Azam c Buttler b Broad 47

Asad Shafiq c Sibley b Broad 5

Fawad Alam lbw b Woakes 0

Mohammad Rizwan not out 60

Yasir Shah c Buttler b Anderson 5

Shaheen Afridi run out (Sibley) 0

Mohammad Abbas lbw b Broad 2

Naseeem Shah not out 1

Extras (b9, lb11, nb1, w1) 22

Total (9 wkts, 86 overs, 404 mins) 223

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-78 (Azhar), 3-102 (Abid), 4-117 (Shafiq),

5-120 (Alam), 6-158 (Babar), 7-171 (Yasir), 8-176 (Afridi), 9-215 (Abbas)

Bowling: Anderson 24-5-48-3 (1nb); Broad 25-7-56-3; Curran 18-3-44-1;

Woakes 19-3-55-1 (1w);

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope,

Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, James

Anderson

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)