India legend Dhoni retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI, Aug 15, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – M.S. Dhoni on Saturday retired

from India’s national team ending one of the most heralded

international cricket careers ever.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is India’s most successful

captain having won the World Cup, the inaugural T20 World Cup and the

Champions Trophy.

Dubbed ‘Captain Cool’ because of his unflappable style, Dhoni is

also one of India’s best loved sports personalities and his fans have

been dreading this decision for months.

Dhoni posted a four minute seven second video of his career

highlights on Instagram and added in a caption: “Thanks a lot for your

love and support throughout. From 1929hrs consider me as retired.”

Dhoni did not say whether this meant all cricket but Chennai Super

Kings chief executive Kasi Vishwanathan told AFP that Dhoni would

still lead the team in the Indian Premier League starting in the

United Arab Emirates next month.

Dhoni arrived in Chennai on Friday to train with the team before

they leave for Dubai next week. Dhoni’s Chennai teammate and fellow

World Cup winner, Suresh Raina, also announced his international

retirement.

Dhoni quit Tests in 2014 and has not played for the national side

since India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in England

last year — his 350th one day international.

— Records galore —

He holds the record for most international matches as captain, 332,

and his 195 international stumpings is also the most by any

wicket-keeper.

Tributes poured in for the player who led India to the Twenty20

World Cup in 2007, the 50-over event in 2011 and the Champions Trophy

in 2013.

He scored 10,773 runs in ODIs and is the only captain to have led a

country to victory in all three International Cricket Council

trophies.

“The boy from Ranchi, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the

face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of

the game and astute leadership qualities,” the Board of Control for

Cricket in India said in a statement confirming Dhoni’s move.

“It is the end of an era,” said Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president

and himself a former national captain.

“His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match.”

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his former

teammate under whom he won the ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

“Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense,” Tendulkar

wrote on Twitter.

“Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life.”

Former England captain Nasser Hussain rated Dhoni as the best ever

captain in limited-overs cricket.

“Great captain. Probably the best white-ball captain there has ever

been and also a cool, calm customer under pressure,” the

cricketer-turned-commentator said on Sky Sports.

“He is a great finisher of a game and until recently he paced the

innings perfectly. He was involved in some of the great moments of

Indian cricket and did things his own way.

After his debut, 16 years ago, Dhoni captured the imagination of

fans with his swashbuckling batting. He played 90 Tests, scoring 4,876

runs.

Suresh Raina said it had been “nothing but lovely” to be in teams

with Dhoni as he also announced his departure from the national team

on Instagram.

“With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this

journey,” he declared.

The 33-year-old played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20

internationals, scoring 7,988 runs as a left-handed batsman.